EMMA ELIZABETH "LIBBY" SQUIRE, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at her home with family by her side.

Libby was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Earl and Pearl Rogers.

She is survived by her grandchild; Ethan Olofson who was her whole life, daughter; Ann Cline, and those who she considered her chosen family; JoAnna Hutchison, and Greg Jarrett.

A visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon on Thursday, October 28, at Hafer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

