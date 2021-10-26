Emma Elizabeth Squire Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EMMA ELIZABETH "LIBBY" SQUIRE, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at her home with family by her side.Libby was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.She is preceded in death by her parents; Earl and Pearl Rogers.She is survived by her grandchild; Ethan Olofson who was her whole life, daughter; Ann Cline, and those who she considered her chosen family; JoAnna Hutchison, and Greg Jarrett.A visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon on Thursday, October 28, at Hafer Funeral Home.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Libby Condolence Genealogy Funeral Home Grandchild Visitation Parents Ethan Olofson Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank James Gilmore Fletcher Rinick Mary Maxine Skidmore Woodall Blank John Waybright Stephen Clay Thacker Ari Charlotte Boone Betty Jane Jackson Shelton James Robert Vanoy Sr. Blank Linda (Rose) Davis Mrs. Deborah Lanette Page Blank James L. “Peacock” Thornton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 26, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts