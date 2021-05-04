EMMA GRACE SCHRECKENGOST RUNNION, 97, of Spencer, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Miletree Health Center. Graveside services will be 4 p.m., Thursday, May 6 at Ward Cemetery on Spring Creek. Arrangements provided by Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.