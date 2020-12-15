EMMA JANE MILLER, 90, of Alkol went home to be with the Lord Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Teays Valley Center in Hurricane, WV.
Emma was a retired Lincoln County teacher with over 30 years of service. She was also a member of Left Fork Baptist Church.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace "Gus" Miller and son, Gregory Miller.
She is survived by nephew and niece, Stanley and Anita Miller, along with other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey with Lonnie Lovejoy officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.