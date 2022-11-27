Thank you for Reading.

Emma L Carte Settle
EMMA L "WEHRLE" CARTE SETTLE 84 of Elkview entered into His gates with Thanksgiving and into His courts with praise on November 24, 2022 from a long illness. She was born in Frame WV on January 18, 1938. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Anna (Coffman) Wehrle and several siblings, Husband, Jack R Carte; second husband, Kenneth (Skee) Settle and great granddaughter, McKinlee Grace Petry.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Tony) Petry her favorite son in law of Elkview, son Ronnie Carte (Companion Glenda Zahrndt) of Ravenswood; grandchildren, Craig (Emily) Petry; Joshua (Stephanie) Petry; Jason (Janna) Petry; Faith(Justin) Spencer all of Elkview; Amber (Brian) Howery, Jonathan Carte; stepchildren Bob (Cindy) Settle Keith Settle and John (Angie) Settle and their families.

