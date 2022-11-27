Emma L Carte Settle

EMMA L "WEHRLE" CARTE SETTLE 84 of Elkview entered into His gates with Thanksgiving and into His courts with praise on November 24, 2022 from a long illness. She was born in Frame WV on January 18, 1938. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Anna (Coffman) Wehrle and several siblings, Husband, Jack R Carte; second husband, Kenneth (Skee) Settle and great granddaughter, McKinlee Grace Petry.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Tony) Petry her favorite son in law of Elkview, son Ronnie Carte (Companion Glenda Zahrndt) of Ravenswood; grandchildren, Craig (Emily) Petry; Joshua (Stephanie) Petry; Jason (Janna) Petry; Faith(Justin) Spencer all of Elkview; Amber (Brian) Howery, Jonathan Carte; stepchildren Bob (Cindy) Settle Keith Settle and John (Angie) Settle and their families.
Great grandchildren; Gage, Carter, Camden, Annabelle, Emma, Derek, Christian, James Petry; Layla, Leann,Wade Spencer, Zakkary, Roslyn Howery, Blake Carte, many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Brother Donny (Dreama) Wehrle of Sissonville, Sisters, Bonnie (Joe) Ramsey of Elkview, Virginia Wehrle of Charleston.
Emma was a long time cook, baby sitter, maid and loving supporter of The Lordsmen. She prepared many meals while traveling down the road on a 40 foot bus, especially biscuits and gravy. She loved supporting her family as they sang. Emma also ministered with her husband Jack and her brother Blaine Wehrle for several years as The Belle Trio. She always had a compassion about singing for the Lord and continued as a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Choir. Emma's faith helped sustain her as she lived the past 5 years at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Sissonville. We want to thank them for the love, support and compassion they showed to her and us as a family. We also thank Hospice Care for their support for her and the family.
In lieu of flowers, Emma requested donations be made to The Lordsmen 2961 Wills Creek Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 30 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Pastor Lee Swor and Pastor Craig Petry officiating. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 29 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.