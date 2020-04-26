EMMA LOU (PRITT) MULLINS, 79, of Bentree, entered into rest April 24, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Mullins; her parents, Raymond and Alpha Pritt; brother, Delmos Pritt; sisters, Junie Morris, Dorothy Truman, Effie Pritt, and Lorraine and Barbara Pritt as infants.
Emma was a member of Bentree Community Church and Lizemores Christian Church. She enjoyed singing, word search puzzles, photos, church, shopping, eating out, musical clocks, music boxes and collecting state quarters. She was a homemaker all her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna (John) Ramsey of Alum Bridge; grandsons, Michael (Tasha) Harper of Weston and Thomas (Pam) Harper of Bentree; sister, Anna Bell Taylor of Bentree; brothers, Stanley (Ann) Pritt of Ansted and Jessie (Shelia) Pritt of Belva; great-grandchildren, Jonathon Harper, Niki (Justin) Matheny, Rylie, Deacon, Natalie and Griffin Harper, Mark and Lily Sprouse; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore, with Minister Mike Holcomb officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. penningtonfuneral.com.
Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mullins family.