Emma “Lucile” Cur Blanchard

EMMA "LUCILE" CURREY BLANCHARD, 96, a long-time resident of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully in her second home in Tampa, FL on March 17, 2020.
Born on March 23, 1923, Lucile was the daughter of the late Durward Currey and Opal Knapp Currey of Charleston, WV. Growing up, Lucile attended Sandyville United Methodist Church with her family. She graduated from Gilmore High School in Sandyville and received her Bachelor's degree from Glenville State University. After graduation Lucile taught Home Economics at Walton High School in Roane County, WV. In her mid-twenties, she was employed by DuPont, Charleston, WV in the laboratory until her retirement in 1984.
In 1978, Lucile married Dr. Wesley A. Blanchard, a senior research chemist at the DuPont Belle Plant, where they both worked. Committed to their community, they were active in several civic organizations in Charleston, including Elks Lodge #202 and Masons astern Star #88, and were members of St. John's Episcopal Church. Lucile was also an active long-time member of the Charleston Quota Club. Lucile enjoyed traveling, reading, and cross stitch.
Lucile is preceded in death by her husband Wesley, in 2018, and stepson Wayne, in 2019. She is survived by her six stepchildren; Guy, Bill, Janice, Alice, Robert, and Amy; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her cousins from Charleston and Ripley, WV.
Due to COVID, Lucile and Wesley will belatedly be laid to rest at the Independence Cemetery, in Sandyville, WV on May 14, at 10 a.m., with family and friends invited to attend. Please RSVP to Janice at 720-934-7985 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elks National Foundation, (memo for the College Scholarship Fund), C Charleston Elks Lodge 202, POB 1591, Charleston, WV 25326 or the Alzheimer's Association.