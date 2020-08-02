EMMA SMITH 90, of St. Albans passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
She was born on February 16, 1930 to the late Charles David and Donnie Rowley Baldwin. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Russell H. Smith; daughter-in-law, Donna Smith; granddaughter, Emma Smith who was special not only to grandpa, but to her as well; brothers, Junior and Jimmy Baldwin.
She was retired from the Eye and Ear Clinic, Charleston and she was a member of the Culloden Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Russell S. Smith of Oklahoma, Gary P. Smith (Sharon) of St. Albans and Kathy Combs (Robert) of St. Albans; sister, Beverly Kay Green of Elizabeth, TN; six grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one on the way. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. She has 3 great grandchildren that lives at home, Shy, Bubby and Teegan Combs.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3. 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Claude Spurlock officiating. Burial will be at Emma Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Liberty. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her sister, Beverly Kay, niece, Angie Hubbard and the staff at Hubbard Hospice House, West for all your loving care during this difficult time for their mother.
You may visit Emma's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Smith family.