Emmer Jean Williams
EMMER JEAN WILLIAMS passed away on August 14, 2022, at her home.

Born on Feb 28, 1928, Jean was the oldest of eleven. She learned early that she had to help her mother with children and to ride to Sunday School with the pastor's wife when Mrs. Bowman rolled that big car through the coal camp of Sunbeam, West Virginia. She was a big sister to Roberta Midkiff Gore, Stewart Midkiff, Billy Midkiff, Myrtle Midkiff Shannon, Phyllis Midkiff Jewel, Julia Midkiff Porter, Thomas Midkiff, Richard Midkiff, and Johnny Midkiff.

