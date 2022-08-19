EMMER JEAN WILLIAMS passed away on August 14, 2022, at her home.
Born on Feb 28, 1928, Jean was the oldest of eleven. She learned early that she had to help her mother with children and to ride to Sunday School with the pastor's wife when Mrs. Bowman rolled that big car through the coal camp of Sunbeam, West Virginia. She was a big sister to Roberta Midkiff Gore, Stewart Midkiff, Billy Midkiff, Myrtle Midkiff Shannon, Phyllis Midkiff Jewel, Julia Midkiff Porter, Thomas Midkiff, Richard Midkiff, and Johnny Midkiff.
Jean worked at Appalachian Power in Logan after she graduated from Logan High School in 1947. She was president of the sorority there and worked for twelve years. She married her husband Maywood Williams in 1949.
She also sang with a gospel quartet called the Gospel Four. After she married, she and her husband, along with piano player Bobby Gee sang at various churches and singing conventions. She and Maywood built the first all-electric house in Logan, and the Logan Banner did a big spread on the event.
In 1958, they adopted their first child a daughter named Sheila Gay Williams, who was Jean's niece by her sister Myrtle. In 1960 they moved to South Charleston West Virginia when Maywood was transferred. In 1963 they adopted their son, Darrell Keith Williams, and raised their children in South Charleston and the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene.
She was a stay-at-home mother and was active in her churches and cooking for various events at South Charleston First and Dunbar Nazarene. She made wonderful lifelong friends while working with the Village Garden Club and took adult education classes in tole painting, ceramics, and furniture antiquing.
She is survived by her daughter Sheila Gay Williams (Ronald A Jordan), and son, Darrell Keith Williams, unofficial adopted son Albert Runyan, and a host of nieces and nephews including Pamela Stanley (Dean) and her two children. She had two grandchildren Susan Jean Garretson Marker, (Josh Marker), and Susan's children Alizabeth Jean Garretson, Gage Michael Garretson, and Ivy Nickole Garretson and Steven James Hooper and his daughter Summer Rayne Johnson. Also, step-grandchildren Andrew Micah Jordan (Sarah), Nathanael Cain Jordan (Rachel) and their children Maverick James and Carter Cain, and Zachariah O'Dell Jordan.
She was loved by many. We want to acknowledge her pastors, Rev. Greg Hudson, Dunbar Nazarene, Rev. Frank Goff, formerly of Dunbar Nazarene and Morton Estep, formerly of South Charleston First Nazarene, and Rev. Kent Estep from South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene. Our deepest thanks to Hospice, Norma Roeder, Elizabeth (Liz) Heath, and Albert Runyan for their tireless efforts in the last several months of Jean's life to help make her stay at home possible.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, August 21 at Dunbar Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Greg Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
The service will be live streamed on Dunbar Nazarene Church Facebook page.