EMMETT F. "RUSTY" WAUGH, 86, of Sissonville, WV, passed away February 3, 2021 at Oakridge Center in Charleston. Born November 15, 1934 in Charleston, he was the son of the late Charles C. and Margaret Pauline Waugh of Charleston and his wife, Bernice B. Waugh of Sissonville. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and worked for Union Carbide and Nationwide Insurance. An avid hunter and fisherman, he served as past president of Carbide Hunting and Fishing Club. He enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf and gardening, but above all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving family: son, Charles (Kimberly) Waugh of St. Albans; daughters, Emma (Kent) Wakefield of Sissonville and Rebecca Waugh also of Sissonville; brother, John "JC" (Chris) Waugh of Charleston; grandchildren, Jennifer Waugh of Morgantown, Paul (Kortni Boyd) Wakefield of Parkersburg, and Bonnie Waugh of Knoxville, TN; great-grandchildren, Conall Stump-Waugh of Morgantown and Elle Wakefield of Parkersburg.
It was Rusty's wishes that his body be donated to the West Virginia University School of Medicine.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Cunningham-Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
