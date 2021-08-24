EMOGENE ELOISE RICHARD, 89, of South Charleston, passed away at home with her son, Charles Richard on August 20, 2021 after a year long battle with cancer.
Eloise was a member of the Church of Christ in Spring Hill for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, church family and her long-time neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Ona Williams Schultz; husband, Charles "Lindy" Richard; sons, James M. Richard and Ray E. Richard; and sisters, Barbara Jeffries, Shirley Bragg and Daisy Lane.
Eloise is survived by her son, Charles Richard (Liz) of South Charleston; sister, Mary Lou Smith of Dunbar; brother, Guy Schultz (May) of South Charleston; sister, Diane Taylor (Jim) of Mt. Airy, NC; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Charles and Liz would like to thank the following people for all of their help during Eloise's illness: Janet Johnson, Beth Williams, Cheryl Kirk, Carol Gilmore, May Schultz, Bev Elliot, Chelsea Abbott, Andy and Lacy Kinder, Terry and Bernie May, and her neighbors, Michael and Jessica. A very special thank you to Jeff Kirk and the staff at Mountaineer HomeCare as well as HospiceCare (especially both Cheryl's).
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, at Keller Funeral Home, 1236 Myers Ave., Dunbar with Mark Estep officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.