EMOGENE E. KISER, 91, of South Charleston passed away on November 18, 2020 at her daughter Linda's home in Charlotte, NC after a short illness.
She is preceded in death by her husband Eustace Gorman Kiser, Jr., "Crip" in 2013. She is survived by her daughters, Connie L. Atwood (Dave) of San Diego, CA and Linda D. Weir (John) of Charlotte, NC; and one sister Margaret Hensley of Cleveland, OH.
Emogene was a lifetime resident of Dunbar. Emogene retired from working in a physician's office. Emogene was a member of the Eastern Star. Emogene enjoyed square dancing and stayed active with friends at the South Charleston Community Center.
Emogene graduated from Dunbar High School.
The family requests donations to Hospice and Palliative Care, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226; Emogene would have liked that.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful people with Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte.
At Emogene's request, she was cremated with no visitation. A private memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
