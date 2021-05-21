EMOGENE MARY SAMPLES SWEENEY, of Bomont went home to be with the Lord Tuesday March 23, 2021 at home after a short illness.
A visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., May 23, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin with a celebration immediately following at 2:30 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Allen Jones officiating. Committal will be at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Young's Memorial Church at Queen Road, Clendenin, WV 25045 or HospiceCare, 1143 Dunbar Ave, Dunbar, WV.
Covid-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.