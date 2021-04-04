Emogene Mary Sweeney

EMOGENE MARY SAMPLES SWEENEY, the daughter of Roscoe and Emma (Mullins) Samples, received her angel wings on March 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life, husband, Paul Maxwell Sweeney; brothers, Roscoe Samples Jr., Charles Denver Samples and Warner Samples; sisters, Avis Samples, Beulah Samples, Reva Wilson and Delma Allen; son-in-law, Randy McCallister; granddaughter, Joy Beth Short Bryant; granddaughter's husband, Zeppy Spano.
Emogene is survived by one brother, Fleary Sam Samples (Greta), two sister-in-laws, Dorothy Dye and Delores Jaillet, children, Charlotte Moore, Beth Burdette (Chuck), Barbara McCallister, Charles Sweeney (Patricia) and Rose Short (Roy); grandchildren, Julie Wilson (Barry), Jami Spano, Charles Burdette Jr. (Amy), Emily Cornwell (Ray), Ariel Boggess (Casey), Chris Sweeney (Bridgett), Margie Crawford (Timmy), and Cassie Woodrum (Shane); great grandchildren, Dominick Spano, Emeric Spano, Sophie Cornwell, Wyatt Boggess, Liam Boggess, Walker Boggess, Emily Cain, Nate Cain, Brooklyn Burdette, Braydon Burdette, Brilee Burdette, Jaedynn Sweeney, Katilynn Sweeney, John Michael Eastman, Isabel Crawford, Emma Crawford, Briana Teel, Evelyn Woodrum and Easton Woodrum; great-great-grandchild, Avery Russell; and furbaby, "Snoopy".
The family thanks God for giving our devout Christian mother 90 years and 11 months on Earth. Many people have given their time and effort to make moms days brighter. We thank you all. Special thanks go to her brother, Fleary for being there for her, Mike and Barbara Samples, David and Kaye Hamric, their son-in-law, John Boothe and grandson, Evan who were gardening and mowing buddies for her. The people who cared for moms needs will always be appreciated and loved. Clendenin Health Center; K. C. Lovin, Patty and associates. The Ore Family and employees of Clendenin Pharmacy. Kindred Care personnel- Renea, Heather and Kelly. Palliative Care - Billie "Jo" Thomas, Felicia. Deepest appreciation to the Hospice staff for the love and great care given to mom and us all; Candace Henson, Becky, Amy, Pete, Chris, Connie, Tammy and Melissa.
Words cannot express our appreciation for all the family, friends, and members of the Young's Memorial Church that have given support and love to mother and family, (named and not named), we thank God for you.
Due to COVID, a celebration will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Young's Memorial Church at Queen Road, Clendenin, WV 25045 or HospiceCare, 1143 Dunbar Ave, Dunbar, WV.