Emory Cecil Childress
EMORY CECIL CHILDRESS, 90, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 after a short illness.

Emory was born on May 6, 1932 to Wiley A. and Josephine Childress in Middleton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 62 years, Wilma Allene, son, Gregory Scott Childress, and grandson, Jeffrey Scott Childress.

