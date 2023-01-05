EMORY CECIL CHILDRESS, 90, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 after a short illness.
Emory was born on May 6, 1932 to Wiley A. and Josephine Childress in Middleton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 62 years, Wilma Allene, son, Gregory Scott Childress, and grandson, Jeffrey Scott Childress.
He was a graduate of Big Creek High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired after a long career as a Branch Manager for the Commercial Credit Corporation. During his retirement he enjoyed camping and woodworking.
He is survived by his sons and their wives, Ricci Von Childress(Cindy) of Cross Lanes and Timothy David Childress(Linda) of Nitro and daughter and her husband Kelly Allene Taylor(Johnny) of Poca, 6 grandchildren and their spouses: Christopher Childress (Kristi) of Charleston, Matthew Childress (Melissa) of Scott Depot, Jessica Samms (Jeffrey) of Red House, Caitlin Bloomer (Travis) of Apple Grove, Nicole Childress of Charlotte, NC, and David Taylor (Brandi) of Eleanor and 9 great grandchildren Jeffrey and Dawson Samms, Allie, Clayton, Sadie, Madison, and Mallory Childress, Amos Bloomer and Rory Taylor.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the Rolling Meadows Assisted Living Home and Genesis Rehabilitation Facility for their care for Emory during his last years on earth.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Graveside Service will be 3 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Rev. Randy Scott officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by St Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.