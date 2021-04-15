EMORY JENNINGS SKILES, 81, of Charleston passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Emory served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Spradling Gospel Tabernacle, he enjoyed the outdoors and taking walks as well as participating in the Adopt a Highway program. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his wife; Barbara Skiles, parents; Halford Skiles, and Missouri Ellie (Scott) Skiles, sisters; Bessie Louise, Wilma, and Elma, brothers; Houston, Buster, Irvin, Arthur, and John.
He is survived by daughters; Rebecca Klassen, and June Klassen, grandchildren; Matt Klassen, Killian Klassen, and great granddaughter; Amelia Klassen, along with many nieces, nephews, many friends, and granddogs; Moses, Charlie, and Molly.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview with Pastor Harold Boggs officiating.
The visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Kanawha -Charleston Humane Association at 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.