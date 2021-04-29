EMORY RAY BAYS JR., 75, of Charleston, went to his heavenly home on Monday, April 26, surrounded by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Bertha Bays; five brothers, Jimmie, Delmer, Doyle, Samuel and David; three sisters, Shelby Bays, Thelma Boggess and Trillis Leftwich; and daughter, Tara Torrey.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Mary Bays; five daughters, Suzanne (Alan) Nease, Relena (Shane) McLane, Cheryl (Juan) Haynes, Terri (Gary) Painter and Amy (Michael ) Drake; 11 grandchildren, John McAfee, Shane Morris, Shanna Goodwin, Sheyenne Jividen, Morgan and Tyler Hopkins, Alex Beck, Anthony Bays, Colton Painter, Emerald and Sierra Drake; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Ray loved activities with his family like NasCar races, hunting, fishing, camping and cookouts at home. Ray retired from Union Carbide with 40 plus years of service.
A Walk through Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, April 30, 2021, from 12 Noon until 1 p.m. at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, and the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Tom Burnside and the Rev. Robbie Legg officiating. The burial will follow the service at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC, that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
A very special Thanks to Butch and Wanda Dickerson, Carly Price and HospiceCare.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Watoga State Park, 4800 Watoga Park Road, Marlinton, WV 24954 or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.