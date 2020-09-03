EMRA "MIM" CAMPBELL, of Gallagher, WV passed away on September 1st, 2020. He was born July 24, 1927 in Burnwell, WV.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Jo (Toney), two brothers, one sister, and two grandchildren. He is survived by sons, Steve and wife Linda, Ronnie and wife Melinda, two grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and brother-in-law Lanny Toney.
He was a devoted husband and dad. The family would like to thank the staff at Montgomery Nursing Home for their wonderful care.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to his passion, Lower Paint Creek Watershed, PO Box 26, Gallagher, WV 25083.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com