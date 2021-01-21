ENOLA JARVIS, 90, of Craigsville, WV passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2020 in the Genesis Hidden Valley Center at Oak Hill. Born July 24, 1930 at Richwood, she was a daughter of the late William Jennings and Delphia Eagle Sutton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Ray Jarvis, by one son, Buster Ray Jarvis., siblings, Darlie Gay Cunningham, Joann Sparks, and Eddie Sutton, and by one great granddaughter, Abigail Underwood
She was a homemaker and a member of the Alderson Baptist Church at Craigsville.
Survivors include her children, Betty (Gene) Underwood of Canvas, Benny (Rena) Jarvis of Cartersville, GA, Ernie (Rebecca) Jarvis of Summersville, Kay (Roy) Burns of Hurricane, and daughter-in-law, Jane Jarvis of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; siblings: Victor Sutton, Mae Jones, Gordon (Mary) Sutton, Wallace (Vera) Sutton, Jenny Jones, June Rollins, Jim (Barbara) Sutton, Sue Cox, Connie Sutton, and Pete (Donna) Sutton; grandchildren: Dennis (Laura) Jarvis, Steven (Heather) Jarvis, Joey (Bobbi) Underwood, Jeff (Nikki) Underwood, Shannon (Jackson) Hyde, Amanda (Greg) Frasier, Andy (Stacy) Jarvis, Alex (Carly) Jarvis, Allie (Michael) Osborne, and Rachel (Jonathan) Wharton; and several great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 in the West Virginia Memorial Gardens at Calvin with Pastor Eddie Groves officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m., to noon with COVID 19 restrictions enforced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Enola Jarvis may be made to the Craigsville Public Library 63 Library Lane Craigsville, WV 26205.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com