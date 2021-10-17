ERIC A. LIPS, of Hillsborough, NJ passed away on Tuesday, October 12th, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born in South Charleston, WV on June 12, 1973. He graduated from Rutgers University in environmental planning and Old Dominion University in Engineering. He was a civil engineer for Somerset County (NJ) Government.
Eric was the beloved husband of Dipali (Salvi) Lips and devoted father to daughters, Sonia and Adriana. In addition, he will be sadly missed by his mother, Kathy Parsons and sisters, Monique Lips, and Mindy Spurlock in So. Charleston, WV; Terri Lovejoy of Powellton, WV: sisters, Alexandra Aiello, Margaret Lips and brothers, Johannes Lips, of New Jersey; Travis Parsons of Dunbar, WV, Allen and Aaron of St. Albans, WV; special aunt and uncle, Linda and Bill Nehr in WV and cousins, David and Molly Nehr of Ohio.
At his direction, Eric will be cremated with arrangements under the direction of the Bongiovi Funeral Home, 416 Bell Ave Raritan, NJ 08869, telephone 908-725-1887. A viewing will be held on Sunday October 17, 2021, between 1 and 3 p.m., at the funeral home. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Eric's name to the American Cancer Society. The family requests that all donations to the American Cancer Society be designated exclusively for research on curing Mucosal Melanoma. All donations are requested by check and should include "Eric Lips - for Mucosal Melanoma research" on the memo line. Mail to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.