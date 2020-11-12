ERIC D. MEADOR of Oak Hill, West Virginia passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at Hospice of Southern WV following an extended illness.
He was born July 22, 1964, in Oak Hill, WV to the late William E. and Wanda E. Cafego Meador.
A 1982 graduate of Oak Hill High School, he also attended West Virginia Institute of Technology. Eric was employed in the coal, oil and gas industries. He enjoyed traveling, aviation and boating
Eric was a devoted father to Quin Meador and Seth Meador of Gassaway, and Bryce Meador of Oak Hill. He is also survived by his brother, Ed (Mary Beth) Meador of Michigan, three nephews, and a great-niece.
The family especially appreciates Greg Eary, the Dyers, the Foglemans, the Raders (the A-team) and the hospice staff for bringing joy and comfort to Eric and his family during his final days.
Graveside rites and committal services will be on Thursday, November 12 at 1 p.m., at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill. Burial will follow.
Those planning to attend should use proper COVID 19 precautions by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet.
