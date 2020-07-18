ERIC DALE ALESHIRE, 50, of Hewett, was born January 10, 1970, and departed this life on July 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Aleshire, and brother, William "Bill" Aleshire.
He is survived by his daughter, Kaitlin Aleshire; his dad, Charles Aleshire; brother, David Aleshire; and sister, Nicole Dye. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends who will miss him greatly.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, with the Rev. Don Austin officiating. Burial will follow in Henderson - Ball Cemetery, Meadow Fork, Hewett.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.