ERIC JUSTIN HAMRICK, 36, went in God's Hands Sunday November 22, 2020.
He was a carpenter, electrician, mechanic, marksman and a jack of all trades master of all. He loved his 2 sons with all his whole heart.
Eric is survived by: parents, Tommy Lee Hamrick and Cheryl Ann Pahel Hamrick; sons, Eric Justin Hamrick Jr. and Levi Cole Hamrick; and brothers, Tommy Lee Hamrick Jr. and Charles Eugene Hamrick.
The visitation will be Friday November 27 from 4 pm to 5 pm at Matics Funeral Home Inc. in Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 5 pm, with Rev. Randy Rapt. Burial will be at a later date at Kyle Gate Cemetery Clay, WV.
