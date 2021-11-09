ERIC MATTHEW TYGRETT, resident of Calvert, Texas, passed away due to natural health issues in his home on October 31st, 2021 at the age of 45.
Eric is survived by his father Marion Dolphus Tygrett (Dolph) and mother Jennifer Lynn Hamm (Charles Hamm Jr.- deceased), as well as, his wife of 26 years, Angel Dawn Tygrett. He is also survived by his children Steven Michael Edward Tygrett (Amber Sigers) and daughter Erica Dawn Tygrett. His surviving siblings include his brother, Mike Dashko, two sisters, Sasha Lynn Hamm and Samantha Lee Mullins (Douglas Mullins) and stepfather, Dale McKnight. He leaves behind two nephews Carter Maurice Mullins and Darrion Jordan Jackson and four grandchildren Avery Grace Tygrett, Lexi Kay Tygrett, Wyatt Russel, and Colson Russel. Remaining are his In-Laws,Vivian Kay Waller (Stephen) and Mark Johnson (Kathy Johnson).
Eric Matthew Tygrett was born in Charleston, West Virginia on May 2, 1976. He graduated high school from Faith Christian Academy in Nitro, West Virginia in 1994. On August 27, 1995 he married Angel, a 911 dispatcher and his soul mate. On May 31, 1994 he welcomed his son Steven into the world as well as his daughter Erica on March 4th, 1996. His family was the most important thing in his life and he was a dedicated, kind, and loving husband and father.
Eric and his family moved to Texas where they spent the next 25 years creating a life together. Eric was a friendly neighbor to everyone in town and the surrounding areas. Anywhere you went, someone knew who he was and always had a "hello" passed down to him. Eric was a very faithful man who loved God, and would help others in need, even if it meant him giving his last dollar to someone less fortunate than he was. He believed good came to those who did good unto others. He will be remembered and missed daily by the lives he touched.
A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, November 10, at 2 p.m. at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral home, with a visitation beginning at 1pm.