ERIC McCLURE, 76, of Hurricane, WV went home to be with the Lord Monday, November 21, 2022 at home. He was born April 13, 1946, in Fairmont, WV, Son of the late Ruth (Slusser) and Donald McClure. He was preceded in death by his son Eric Kevin McClure, along with one sister, Donna Venarius. Eric was a US Air Force veteran and a 21-year member of the WV 249th National Guard Band. He was a Salvation Army officer for seven years. He was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education and a member of The Salvation Army Church.
Survivors include his loving, caring and devoted wife, Annette McClure; three children, Sean (Ashley) McClure of South Charleston WV, Erin (Willard) Ferrell of Fairmont, WV, and Michelle McClure of St Albans, WV; seven grandchildren, Audrey, Claire and Max McClure, Hannah (Isaac) McCoy, Jess (Angela) Ferrell, Justin (Katie) McClure and Joshua Foster; five great grandchildren, Emma Grace, Tanner, Ivy, Hal and Ryder; as well as three step-children, Joe (Dianna) Eary of Ridgeley, WV, John (Debbie) Eary of Cross Lanes, WV, and James (Christina) Eary of Westerville, OH, and their families.
Also surviving are three brothers, Bill (Melody) McClure of Louisville, KY, John (Linda) McClure of Carlisle, PA and Donald McClure of Hudson, NC; one sister, Linda (Tony) Bufalino of Corapeake, NC; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Eric generously donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science and education.
Anne is extremely grateful for the support of their good friends Jay Fulks and Jean Burns, along with many other friends and family, during Eric's illness.
Eric brought joy to so many people with his beautiful playing of his trumpet and cornet. He loved his family and friends very much and enjoyed spending time with them. He would do anything to help someone in need.
A Memorial service will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11 a.m., at The Salvation Army, 301 Mary Street (corner of Bigley Ave), Charleston, WV. Military Honors will take place at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. Visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m., before the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be given in Eric's memory to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387 or Little Victories Animal Rescue, 1168 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545.