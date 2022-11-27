Thank you for Reading.

Eric McClure
ERIC McCLURE, 76, of Hurricane, WV went home to be with the Lord Monday, November 21, 2022 at home. He was born April 13, 1946, in Fairmont, WV, Son of the late Ruth (Slusser) and Donald McClure. He was preceded in death by his son Eric Kevin McClure, along with one sister, Donna Venarius. Eric was a US Air Force veteran and a 21-year member of the WV 249th National Guard Band. He was a Salvation Army officer for seven years. He was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education and a member of The Salvation Army Church.

Survivors include his loving, caring and devoted wife, Annette McClure; three children, Sean (Ashley) McClure of South Charleston WV, Erin (Willard) Ferrell of Fairmont, WV, and Michelle McClure of St Albans, WV; seven grandchildren, Audrey, Claire and Max McClure, Hannah (Isaac) McCoy, Jess (Angela) Ferrell, Justin (Katie) McClure and Joshua Foster; five great grandchildren, Emma Grace, Tanner, Ivy, Hal and Ryder; as well as three step-children, Joe (Dianna) Eary of Ridgeley, WV, John (Debbie) Eary of Cross Lanes, WV, and James (Christina) Eary of Westerville, OH, and their families.

