Thank you for Reading.

ERIC NEIL KINDER, 54, of Nellis, WV, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Kinder Cemetery, Costa, WV. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you