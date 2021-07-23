ERIC NEIL KINDER, 54, of Nellis, WV, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Kinder Cemetery, Costa, WV. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, is assisting the family with arrangements.
