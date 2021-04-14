ERIC NEIL REDMAN, 65, of Victor, WV, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Born March 31, 1956, in Kimberly, WV, the son of the late Betty Lou Wead and Leslie Redman Jr.
Eric owned and operated the Mill Creek Cabins and Gravity zip-lines, he loved fishing, traveling, 4-wheeling, and operating large equipment. Neil spent the last couple years traveling the back roads of the country he dearly loved. But most of all, Eric loved his family and friends.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Revonna; and a sister, Rita Cole.
He is survived by his companion, Cathy McGraw; daughter, Jade; siblings, Brenda DeBord, and Dana Redman; 3 grandchildren, Lucas George, Jared George, and Caitlin Chapman; 2 great-grandchildren, Braxton George, and Owen Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 16, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Ansted with Pastor Danny Legg officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor, WV.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
