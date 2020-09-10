Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Eric Shaffer
SYSTEM

ERIC DANIEL SHAFFER, 27, of Elkview passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Eric was a painter by trade and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved spending time with his family going fishing, camping, motorcycle and side-by-side riding. Eric was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and played football in high school.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Reba Jones; great grandparents, Ruby and Kermit Jones and Margaret Carte.

Eric is survived by mother and stepdad, Lisa Jones Myers and husband, Jim; brothers, Chris (Shonette) Shaffer, and Elijah, sister Arianna; grandfather, Danny Jones. He was also survived by many loving aunts and uncles.

Service will be 3 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuenralhome.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.