Eric Shaffer

ERIC DANIEL SHAFFER, 27, of Elkview passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Eric was a painter by trade and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved spending time with his family going fishing, camping, motorcycle and side-by-side riding. Eric was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and played football in high school.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Reba Jones; great grandparents, Ruby and Kermit Jones and Margaret Carte.
Eric is survived by mother and stepdad, Lisa Jones Myers and husband, Jim; brothers, Chris (Shonette) Shaffer, and Elijah, sister Arianna; grandfather, Danny Jones. He was also survived by many loving aunts and uncles.
Service will be 3 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuenralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.