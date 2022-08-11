On August 6, 2022, ERIC STEPHEN MURRAY of Sissonville, WV passed away at the age of 47 after a long battle with cancer.
Eric was born to James Eric and Pamela Murray in 1974. He graduated from Sissonville High School and went on to receive his certificate in respiratory therapy. He worked as a respiratory therapist in various settings, and through his career, met his wife and many lifelong friends.
Eric was an avid sports fan. He loved the Sissonville Indians and WVU Mountaineers. He enjoyed attending various sports games and always loved his trips to Morgantown. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was known for his sense of humor and sarcasm and his wonderful way with kids.
Eric is survived by his wife, Michelle; son, Braeden; his parents, Eric and Pam Murray; brother, Scott Murray; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-law family members.
The Murray family would like to thank hospice for their assistance and kind and compassionate care during Eric's final months. Also, to our family and friends who have been by our side and supported us, especially over these last few months, we cannot thank you enough.
A public visitation will be held at the Beni Kedem Shrine Temple on August 12 from 3 - 5 p.m., followed immediately by a memorial service being officiated by Travis Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sissonville High School Track & Field Team at PO Box 13284, Sissonville, WV 25360.