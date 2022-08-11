Thank you for Reading.

Eric Stephen Murray
On August 6, 2022, ERIC STEPHEN MURRAY of Sissonville, WV passed away at the age of 47 after a long battle with cancer.

Eric was born to James Eric and Pamela Murray in 1974. He graduated from Sissonville High School and went on to receive his certificate in respiratory therapy. He worked as a respiratory therapist in various settings, and through his career, met his wife and many lifelong friends.

