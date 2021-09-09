ERICA DAWN ELLIS, age 42, passed from this life on Friday, September 3, 2021 at approximately 10:12 a.m. at her residence in Lima, Ohio.
She was born on July 25, 1979 in Huntington, West Virginia to the union of Ronald B. and Brenda Kay (Hardman) Ellis; her father survives in Lima and her mother preceded her in death.
Erica was a graduate of Shawnee High School. She achieved two associate degrees of Business Management and Marketing at Northwestern Ohio University and was an associate at Burger King. She attended Shiloh Baptist Church.
Besides her loving father Ronald, she leaves to cherish her precious memory 5 aunts; Shirley Ellis, Corlista Hardman, Karen Edwards, Theresa King and Robin Turner Hardman. 3 uncles; Harold L. Hardman, Larry Hardman and Leon Hardman. A host cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; Curtis and Mae Lena (Shepherd) Hardman, Sr. and her paternal grandparents; Mabel and Frank Ellis.
Home Going Services will be held, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10 a.m., at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Cleven Jones, officiating.
Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 pm. to 8 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Interment - Woodlawn Cemetery
In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.
Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.