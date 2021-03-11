ERICA J. FIXX, age 76, of Montgomery, WV passed away March 6, 2021. She made a long and courageous fight against severe COPD.
Erica was born in Montgomery and graduated from Montgomery High School. She continued her education at Marshall University earning a degree in Elementary Education K-12. She spent many years teaching elementary education in Fayette County and substituting at many of the Middle and High Schools.
She touched the lives of many students during her long teaching history. Erica was also involved in many of the social and service clubs here in Montgomery.
Surviving is her husband of 49 years Darrell Fixx.
Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic concerns there will be no viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com