On March 25, 2023, at the age of 50, ERIK STEVEN CRAWFORD of Foster, WV left this world slinging mud and spinning wrenches.
Born May 10, 1972, in Germany to Steven and Rebecca Crawford of Turtle Creek. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic for close to 30 years. He was known for working with his hands and fixing anything, he was a Komatsu Master Mechanic/Technician. He was a Master Mason, member of the Odell Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons and a member of the Boone Lodge of Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Ann Marie (Jeffrey) Crawford. She played camera lady and D.J. on all of their SXS and Motorcycle adventures. His oldest daughter, Kimberlynn Crawford (Joshua) who blessed him with three beautiful grand dogs. She made him very proud with her educational, financial, and career accomplishments. His youngest daughter, Ava Crawford was known as his sidekick. She spent numerous hours by his side working on projects in the garage. He was so proud of her educational accomplishments and athletic abilities. They always enjoyed a trip to eat Mexican together. His oldest son Justin Toler, sharing many interests in the mechanical field and always down for a trip to Myrtle Beach. His youngest son, Breyer Dotson (Chelsea). Breyer always enjoyed Erik's free oil changes, their long talks about the military, and Erik hearing Breyer's late night video game chants. He loved watching his granddaughter, Olive Hope Dotson, grow and learn each day.
He is also survived by his sister Stephanie Crawford (Jay) and nephews Owen and Aidan; brother Christopher Crawford (Mary) and nephew Evan; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Owen and Mary Hackney and Jack and Madeline Green.
Service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Phil Rowe and Michael Jeffery officiating. A Masonic graveside service by the Odell Lodge of Madison, WV will follow in Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.