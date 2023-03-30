Thank you for Reading.

Erik Steven Crawford
On March 25, 2023, at the age of 50, ERIK STEVEN CRAWFORD of Foster, WV left this world slinging mud and spinning wrenches.

Born May 10, 1972, in Germany to Steven and Rebecca Crawford of Turtle Creek. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic for close to 30 years. He was known for working with his hands and fixing anything, he was a Komatsu Master Mechanic/Technician. He was a Master Mason, member of the Odell Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons and a member of the Boone Lodge of Independent Order of Odd Fellows.

