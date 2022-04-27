On April 19, 2021, ERMA FLORENCE McCLANAHAN passed away peacefully just a month after her 95th birthday. And what a birthday it was for her. She joked with her daughter, grandson, and great-grand daughter, ate birthday cake, and took numerous calls of well-wishes from her many family members and friends. She was determined to celebrate her 95th birthday, and she made it. It has now been a year since Erma passed and we are sure she is having fabulous conversations with all who preceded her. We are planning to bring her ashes back to her birthplace in West Virginia for a ceremony over Memorial Weekend.
As a young woman Erma left home to join the large workforce of women filling the factory jobs vacated by the young men who fought and won WWII. After the war ended, Erma dutifully left her job, married, and started a family. When her children were young, the phrase "stay-at-home-mom" did not exist. It was expected that women would stay home with the children while their husbands worked. Erma was a kind and loving mother, cared deeply for her family and always ready to lend a hand when her children needed her. Erma's house was always full of children and teens attracted to the easy atmosphere of her home and her delicious baked treats. She returned to the workforce and worked well into her 70s, primarily taking care of elderly patients.
Erma is survived by her daughter Robin Carr, her sons Sanford Royce Stallard Jr (Kelly) and Mark Randolph Stallard, Grandsons Christopher Stallard (Mary Jane and Nikki) and Michael Triolo (Laura) and Great Granddaughter Mia Triolo. She was predeceased by her daughters Debra Sampson (Stallard) and Olga Justine Stallard. Erma was the last child of Herman and Bertha McClanahan to leave this world as she is preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Jane Christo (Connie, Cathy, Karen), Daryl McClanahan (Christine, Daryl Jr, Georgette), Edith McClanahan Withrow (Janet, Donna, Paula, and Cynthia), Effie McClanahan, Eva McClanahan, Ernest McClanahan, and Charles McClanahan.
Erma was in hospice care at the time of her passing and the family would like to thank everyone who made her transition as comfortable as possible. (Especially Sarah who called Erma almost every day so my mom could recall her fondest memories). In lieu of flowers, the family would request consideration of a donation to Alzheimer's research. For details on the memorial please call Robin @ 415-250-2533.