ERMA GENE KILBURN 95, life-long resident of Campbells Creek went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 14 after an extended stay at Cedar Ridge Center in Sissonville. She was the wife of the late Pastor David M. Kilburn with whom she shared 60 years of marriage and serving the Lord.
She was born in Charleston, to the late Charles and Virginia Lancaster. Erma graduated from DuPont High School, Belle, where she won a state competition in a typing contest. For most of her life, she was a secretary at Fairhaven Christian School that her husband founded.
She was the last surviving charter member of Fairhaven Baptist Church, where she and her late husband served the Lord. She loved attending church, spending time with her family, playing Chinese checkers and cooking. Erma will be remembered for Fairhaven Easter eggs, sending thank you cards, her love for God and others, and making lists.
Surviving are her son, Charles (Janie) Kilburn; daughters, Nancy (Virgil) Nelson and Joyce Kilburn; grandchildren, Dave (Shawna) Nelson, Michelle (Eric) Hackney, Amy (Mark) Stephens, Wendy (Justin) Beasley, and Kenneth (Mercedes) Jones; great grandchildren, Erica Hackney, Hunter Woods, Bailey (Cory) Stainbrook, Lindsey (Caleb) Wilkinson, Abby Nelson, Will Hackney, and Walker Woods; great-great grandchildren, Claire and Caroline Wilkinson; sisters, Sandy Crowder and Linda (Charles) Quigley; sisters-in-law, Betty Lancaster and Ruth Lancaster; and many nieces and nephews who she loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor David M. Kilburn; parents, Charles and Virginia Lancaster; brothers, Tom and Melvin Lancaster; sister, Katherine Daubenspeck; granddaughter, Tina Kilburn and niece, Debbie Lancaster-Whitlock.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Fairhaven Baptist Church, Fairhaven Drive, with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church on Thursday.
Special recognition and thanks to the staff at Cedar Ridge Center in Sissonville, for the love and care they provided her for the last two years. Flowers may be sent to the church.