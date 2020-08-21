Essential reporting in volatile times.

ERMA JEAN COOK, 83 of Twilight, WV passed away August l9, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at Mid Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown, WV. Handley Funeral Home, Danville is assisting the Cook Family.