ERMA JEAN HARLESS (BANE), 89, of Alum Creek (formerly of Marmet) went home to be with the Lord on September 1 surrounded by her three children. She was born January 12, 1931 in Collinsdale, West Virginia.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond (Tadpole); her parents, Ollie and Hub Bane; brothers John Lewis Bane and Thomas Bane; and daughter-in-law Jane Burnside Harless.
She leaves behind three loving children, Edward L. Harless; Denise Blair and her husband Tim; and Lynn Smith and her husband Randy; two grandchildren, Kortney Major and her husband Robb, and Kent Blair and his wife Jessica; four great-grandchildren, Ruby and Tad Major, and Charlotte and Evelyn Blair; sister Betty Marshall and brother Ronald Bane.
Erma tried her hand at many careers including banking, but nothing made her happier than the title "homemaker." She loved caring for others especially the time she spent caring for her granddaughter Kortney when she was younger.
Erma loved cooking, sewing, quilting, reading, and all types of puzzles. She also enjoyed taking family trips which often included the beach, visiting her grandson Kent during various stations in the Navy and her granddaughter Kortney while she was in college in North Carolina. Later in life, she loved nothing more than spending time with her great grandchildren and cherished the title of "GiGi."
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Thopsie Jagannath for his exceptional care and friendship through the years, as well as the staff at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital for the outstanding care and compassion they provided.
Erma's wishes were to have a private, family graveside service. The family asks, should you feel called, that a donation in Erma's name be made to HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital. Donations can be made online at www.hospicecarewv.org or by calling 304-768-8523.
