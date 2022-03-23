Erma Jean Wanner Douglas Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ERMA JEAN WANNER DOUGLAS, 87, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center.Erma was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert "Bob" Douglas; parents, Winston and Sophia Wanner; and sister, Wanda Cunningham.Erma is survived by her daughter, Carol Douglas; son Robert Douglas, Jr.; and granddaughters, Allie and Alaina Douglas.A very special Thank You to caregivers, Lisa, Grace, and Kristi and to all the staff at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center for their loving care of Mom.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 868, Pinch, WV 25156.A funeral service will be at 12 p.m., on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Nancy Didway officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.Visitation will be from 11 - 12 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Erma Robert Douglas Jr. Funeral Home Christianity Funeral Service Hafer Jean Wanner Douglas Carol Douglas Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mark Lynn Eden Richard Wyatt Crouser David Norris White Blank Bessie Roberta “Bertie” Lett Blank Warren Du’trell Collins Blank Margaret “Maggie” Salimi Delbert Earl Asbury Blank Robert Kelly Cunningham Blank Mark Eden Tina Sayre Drennen Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans