ERMA JEAN WANNER DOUGLAS, 87, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center.

Erma was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert "Bob" Douglas; parents, Winston and Sophia Wanner; and sister, Wanda Cunningham.

Erma is survived by her daughter, Carol Douglas; son Robert Douglas, Jr.; and granddaughters, Allie and Alaina Douglas.

A very special Thank You to caregivers, Lisa, Grace, and Kristi and to all the staff at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center for their loving care of Mom.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 868, Pinch, WV 25156.

A funeral service will be at 12 p.m., on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Nancy Didway officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.

Visitation will be from 11 - 12 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

