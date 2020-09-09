ERMA (McNEELY) JUDGE, 82, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born August 4, 1938, daughter of the late Pauline (Thurmond) and Troy McNeely, Erma was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Judge of Burlinton, KY; and a brother Johnny McNeely. Erma graduated from Van High School, Class of 1956. Erma was retired from her position as Media Director for Northlich Stolley Advertising Agency in Cincinnati, OH.
Erma loved reading and hosting fantastic parties for family.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet (Tucker) Webb, (Greg); son, James Tucker (Kelly); and grandchildren, Sara Tucker, and Justin and Chad Webb and their families; and sister, Karen (McNeely) Mudge. Erma (Bunny) leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews who will miss her terribly.
Private services were held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV. Interment was in Memory Gardens, Madison, WV beside her beloved parents.
