ERMA W. HERN STANLEY, 90 of Seth, WV went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2021, at home surrounded by family after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Vernie and Bessie Hern of Kayford, WV. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rexall L. Stanley and 13 brothers and sisters. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chelyan and attended Pettus Baptist Church. She is survived by: Daughters, Diana Sue Milam (Paul) of Charleston, WV and Deborah Lee Lipford (Randy) of Whitesville, WV; granddaughter, Carrie Anne Milam Ford (Mark) of Orlando, FL.; Grandson, Robert Scott Milam of Charleston, WV; Great grandsons, Ian Matthew Ford and Aidan Patrick Ford of Orlando, FL.; sisters-in-law, Nancy Hern of Wichita, KS, Doma Jean Hern of Point Pleasant, WV, and Wilma Hern of Glenville, WV; Best friend and neighbor Ressie Cowley of Seth, WV and many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, August 12, from noon until 2 p.m. at Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Jennifer Anderson, CLP officiating. Burial will follow in Pineview Cemetery. It is requested by family that those in attendance please wear a face covering.
