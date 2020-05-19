ERNEST E. "BIG ERN" YOUNG, 89, of Cedar Grove passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a short illness.
Ern was born on March 23, 1931 in Cedar Grove, WV, the son of Jack and Mayme Young. He attended East Bank High School, where he was a very good catcher on the baseball team. After high school, he worked for North American Coal Company at Big Mountain, WV and then worked twenty-two years for Union Carbide Mining at Sanderson, WV. He was also an original charter member of the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Ern enjoyed hunting and fishing, listening to gospel music, and was proud to see his family grow into five generations. One of his greatest joys was when his children and grandchildren gathered at Granny and Papa's house for Sunday dinners, holidays, and many other special occasions.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Michael Shane Young; one brother and six sisters.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Dolores "Dodo" Young; two sons, Ernie (Kathy) Young of Glasgow and Jimi (Jeanie) Young of Cedar Grove; two daughters, Adonna (George) Feltner of Cedar Grove and Margie (Rob) Hill of Raleigh, NC; twelve grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Rev. John Massey officiating. Friends and family are welcome. Social distancing will be appreciated due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Glasgow United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 230, Glasgow, WV 25086.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is in charge of arrangements.