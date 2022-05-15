ERNEST EUGENE "GENE" HUFFMAN, 86, of Kenna passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Gene was born June 3, 1935, in Charleston, a son of the late Hadie Huffman Sayre. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Clifford Sayre.
Gene was very active in his life and enjoyed traveling to cross country motorcycle races, to delivering RVs with his wife to dealerships. He ran his own business alongside his wife and son, Huffman Competition Cycles for many years. He also enjoyed trap shooting, racing motorcycles alongside his son, watching NASCAR races, and spending time with his wife and family. Gene was a lover of all animals, especially his dogs. A faithful member of the Pleasant View Church in Kenna, Gene was always willing to spearhead any project.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Virginia Gaye (Hunt) Huffman; son, Lawrence E. Huffman (Alison); grandson, Brooks E. Huffman (Toni); great grandchildren, Daxton and Crosby Huffman; daughter, Elizabeth G. (Huffman) Steiner (Jack); grandchildren, John R. Steiner III, Jennifer A. Steiner and Joseph M. Steiner. Gene is also survived by many cousins and relatives.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at the Pleasant View Church on Fisher Ridge in Kenna with Pastor David Spencer officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pleasant View Church in Gene's memory.