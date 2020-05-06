ERNEST FRANKLIN MOORE JR., "Coach," 82, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at The Willows Parkersburg Care Center in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Lena Moore; infant son, Mark Moore; and two great grandchildren, Christian and Caleb Moore.
He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Daphne Marple Moore; brother, Roger Stoops (Nancy); daughter, Lori Cutlip (Michael); sons, Michael Moore (Michelle) and Ernest (Andy) F. Moore III; grandchildren, Lisa Schanding (David), Jason Moore, Jon Moore (Danielle), Molly Moore, Zoe Moore, Micah Cutlip, and Tanner Cutlip; and five great grandchildren.
Ernie was a proud graduate of the Class of 1955 at Parkersburg High School and graduate of the Class of 1964 at Glenville State College, where he played football and wrestled. He was a successful coach and teacher at Wirt County High School, Caldwell High School, Ripley High School, Warren Local High School, and Braxton County High School. In 2015, he was inducted into the "Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame."
He was dedicated to shaping the lives of the young people he coached and taught, and later served as a member of the Braxton County Board of Education.
Ernie was an avid turkey hunter and, along with his best friend and hunting partner Mike Clevenger, was a founding member of the WV Turkey Hunters Hall of Fame. He was a member of Christ Church United Methodist, Masonic Lodge, and The Shriners.
