ERNEST ODELL WILSON JR., born April 21, 1952, died April 11, 2023 at his home in Chesapeake, VA. He is preceded in death by his father Ernest Odell Wilson Sr., his mother Lucille "Pennington" Wilson, his brother Robert Wilson and grandson James Elijah Bowen.
Saw, as he was known to family and friends, grew up in the coalfield of McDowell County, WV. He worked as a coal miner for 9 years. He graduated from Concord College with a degree in secondary education, West Virginia State University with a degree in elementary education and West Virginia College of Graduate Studies with a degree in administration and Special Education. At concord Saw was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity. Saw worked as an educator with students and communities of Boone County, WV where he retired after 30 years of service in July 2011.
Saw is survived by his wife Debbie, daughter Melinda (James) Bowen, son Patrick (Corrine) and grandsons Anthony and Wade Wilson all of Chesapeake, VA. He is also survived by his brother David Lee (Rhonda) of Crawfordville, FL, niece Ashlee Blake, nephews Kyle and Adam Blethen, along with a host of dear family members and friends.
During his spare time, Saw loved anything baseball, especially his beloved Cleveland Indians. After beginning his teaching career, Saw often could be found coaching or attending a ballgame. His heart belonged to the Van bulldogs but rooted for any Boone County team. Saw loved spending time with his family and having the house full. He loved spending time with his grandsons, as well as Amanda and Kyla telling jokes.
A service will be held at a later date to lay his ashes to rest at the Cartersville Cemetery in Cartersville, VA. The family would like to extend very special thanks and love to all the first responders, Dr. Anil Nair and his Home Health Care Nurse, Jordon for all the kindness and care you have so freely given.