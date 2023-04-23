Thank you for Reading.

ERNEST ODELL WILSON JR., born April 21, 1952, died April 11, 2023 at his home in Chesapeake, VA. He is preceded in death by his father Ernest Odell Wilson Sr., his mother Lucille "Pennington" Wilson, his brother Robert Wilson and grandson James Elijah Bowen.

Saw, as he was known to family and friends, grew up in the coalfield of McDowell County, WV. He worked as a coal miner for 9 years. He graduated from Concord College with a degree in secondary education, West Virginia State University with a degree in elementary education and West Virginia College of Graduate Studies with a degree in administration and Special Education. At concord Saw was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity. Saw worked as an educator with students and communities of Boone County, WV where he retired after 30 years of service in July 2011.

