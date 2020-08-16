ERNEST OTIS TYREE, 66, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Gauley Bridge, West Virginia, died Thursday, November 23, 2017. Joint memorial graveside services with his sister, Barbara Jean Tyree on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Interment of the cremains will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
