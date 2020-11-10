ERNEST "ERNIE" LEE PETERS, 89, of Pinnacle, NC, died November 7, 2020 at his residence with all his family surrounding him.
Ernie was born April 19, 1931 in Fayette County, WV, a son of the late John Henry Peters and Rosalie Scott Peters. He was also preceded in death by his spouse of forty- three years Loretta Peters, son Ernest Lee Peters Jr., brothers John and Carl Peters, sister Lillian Peters, step sons David, Leonard, Timothy, Benny Cotton, special fur baby Lacy.
In life Ernie graduated from Montgomery High School class of 1950 in West Virginia. He served his country in the US Army. For thirty years Ernie worked for Baker Oil Company in Houston, WV. He loved to golf, and loved his animals.
Survivors include step son Roger Cotton of Montgomery, WV, daughters Rose Ann Black- Mabe (Chad) of Pinnacle, NC, step daughter Donna Sohrabi of North Field, OH, fourteen grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday November 11, 1 - 2 pm at Kanawha Memorial Gardens in Glascow, WV. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday November 11, at 2 pm at Kanawha Memorial Gardens in Glascow, WV., with Reverend Randy Black and Roger Comer officiating.