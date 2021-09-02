Ernest Ray Robinson

ERNEST "ERNIE" RAY ROBINSON 69, of Winfield passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley, Hurricane.
He was born in Charleston, WV to the late Brooks and Phyllis Robinson.
Ernie was retired from Union Carbide Corporation, South Charleston. He attended First Baptist Church, St. Albans. He was a 1970 graduate of St. Albans High School.
Ernie enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest, despite having to endure kidney failure, dialysis and cancer these past 6 years. He was an avid billiards player, having played in the International Championships in Las Vegas. He was also a bowler who bowled on many leagues over the years. He and Carol loved to travel. Beach trips were his favorite with their travel buddies, brother-in-law and his wife, Roger and Debbie Tuttle. Time spent with the grandchildren was precious to him. Lazy summer days at the pool with Reagan, Max and Kylie. Then in the fall and winter, he loved watching Kylie play sports.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 18 years, Carol Tuttle Robinson; children: Samantha Robinson, Casey Graham and Eric Graham and wife, Tiffany; grandchildren: Kylie, Reagan and Maxwell; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Debbie Robinson. And many friends, neighbors and extended family.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021 at First Baptist Church, St. Albans with the Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the memorial service.
Ernie was a grateful kidney transplant recipient. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 so that others may benefit.