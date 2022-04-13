Ernest Richard "Bud" Darby III Apr 13, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ERNEST RICHARD "BUD" DARBY, III. 50 of Huntington, WV died, Sunday, April 10, 2022. There will be no public services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Huntington Wv Ernest Richard Darby Iii Public Service Kitchen Mortuary Recommended for you Local Spotlight Geraldine "Geri" Hurst Blank N. Dean Parkins Summer Dawn Thaxton Jill Renay Priddy Diane Marie Kilpatrick Blank Maurice Valentine DeLung Clifford Muck Jacqueline Carol Aylestock Millie Germain Adkins Blank Louise Elaine Hale Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 13, 2022 Daily Mail WV WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter