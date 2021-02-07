ERNEST "ERNIE /BUCK" STRICKLAND, 77, of Charleston passed away peacefully at Valley Nursing Center on January 27, 2021. Ernie was proceeded in death by his parents, Uria and Adah Strickland, and his companion of 34 years, Norma Pauley.
Before retiring, Ernie was a mechanic and truck driver for Baria trucking and Central Distributing in Charleston. In his younger years, Ernie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and visiting with family and friends.
Ernie is survived by his brother, Larry (Pat); nephew, Tommy (Debbie) of Elkview; great niece, Emily; great nephews, Phillip and Jacob; stepdaughters Debbie Jones of Wheeling and Cheryl Pauley of Charleston; step grandchildren, Kaycee, Karen, Kylie, Karey, and Dylan; and 7 step great grandchildren.
Hafer funeral home of Elkview served the Strickland family. Burial was in Clendenin Memorial Gardens.