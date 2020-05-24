Mr. ERNEST (TIMMY) DAVIS, 76, of Looneyville, departed this life on May 21, 2020, at Stellar Care in Woodsfield, Ohio. There will be no visitation or service. A memorial service is being planned at a later date. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Funerals for Sunday, May 24, 2020
Alderman, Keith - 2 p.m., Cochran Cemetery.
Carrier, Norma - 1 p.m. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Cutlip-Livesay, Renae - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
Lovejoy, Nannie - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Perry, Anna - 4:30 p.m., Zoom.
Taylor, Mildred - 2:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Tucker, Larry - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.