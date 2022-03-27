ERNEST W. WOODALL SR., 92 of Poca, WV died, March 20, 2022 after a short illness. He was a Christian, Husband and Father. He was a Master Mason, Nitro Lodge 170, AF & AM, 32nd degree Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He graduated from Poca High School in 1947 and Ben Franklin Trade School. Ernest was a sheet metal Journeyman, and Retiree from Union Carbide Institute Plant. He was a Scoutmaster, United Way volunteer and founder of The Attison McClanahan Academic Scholarship Fund 100 Club. He was a flea market vendor for 28 years selling knives. He enjoyed hobbies of magic and making airplanes from soda cans. His airplanes won first place twice at the West Virginia State Fair and he won 2 best of show ribbons for all of the recycling category.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Hazel Woodall; brother, Gordon Woodall and son, Ernest (Rita) Woodall Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Dorothy M. (Hooper) Woodall; son, Michael Woodall (Linda) of Poca; daughters, Ramona (Ron) Lockwood of Poca and Melody (Karl) Priest, of Poca; 5 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
His body was donated to Marshall University School of Medicine. There will be no memorial service held at his request. Memorial donations suggested to Union Mission Ministries, PO Box 112, Charleston, WV, 25312.