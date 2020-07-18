ERNEST WARREN ASHCRAFT JR., 77, of Elkview, W.Va., passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital.
He was born in Mannington, W.Va., to the late Ernest and Lula Ashcraft.
Ernest was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a 1961 graduate of Elkview High School and retired from DuPont as a Chemical Operator. Ernest was a family man, and enjoyed traveling.
He is survived by his caring wife of 56 years, Mary Lee Ashcraft; sons, Jeff (Carla) Ashcraft, Andy (Carmen) Ashcraft, and Alex (Karen) Ashcraft; sisters, Bonnie Jean Paxton and Darlene (Harold) Moore; Uncle, Ed Hildreth; grandchildren, Whitney, Alyssa, Derrick, Brianna, and Matt; great-grandchildren, Krista, Barrett, Paisley, and Emsley; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family throughout the U.S.
To honor Ernest's wishes, there will be no services.
